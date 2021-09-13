AP PHOTOS: Graveyard mementos in Jakarta mark virus's toll ACHMAD IBRAHIM, Associated Press Sep. 13, 2021
1 of6 Flowers adorn a grave at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. In the graveyard on Jakarta's outskirts, portraits of the dead, bouquets of flowers and other mementos serve as reminders of the deadly coronavirus wave that battered Indonesia over the summer. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Portraits are left on the graves of those who died of COVID-19 at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. In the graveyard on Jakarta's outskirts, portraits of the dead, bouquets of flowers and other mementos serve as reminders of the deadly coronavirus wave that battered Indonesia over the summer. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A rosary and a photograph are left at the grave of a man who died of COVID-19 at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. In a graveyard on Jakarta's outskirts, portraits of the dead, bouquets of flowers and other mementos serve as reminders of the deadly coronavirus wave that battered Indonesia over the summer. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A photograph is placed on the grave of a man who died of COVID-19 at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Family members left tokens of remembrance on the graves of their loved loved ones that will help future visitors find the grave in the sea of those buried at the cemetery which was reserved for those who died of coronavirus. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — In a graveyard on Jakarta's outskirts, portraits of the dead, bouquets of flowers and other mementos serve as reminders of the deadly coronavirus wave that battered Indonesia over the summer.
The neat lines of low dirt mounds are quieter now that burials have slowed — a relief for the cemetery's staff after the flood of fresh graves amid the monthslong surge.