AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong's famous Peak Tram closing for remodel ALICE FUNG and JANICE LO, Associated Press June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 10:14 p.m.
A Peak Tram passes an uphill of the Victoria Peak with a backdrop of Hong Kong on June 17, 2021.
In this undated photo provided by Hong Kong Peak Tramways, a 1st generation Peak Tram which serviced from 1988 to 1926 is seen in Hong Kong. The Peak Tram started operations in 1888, when Hong Kong was a British colony, to transport people up Victoria Peak instead of using sedan chairs. The original carriages were made of varnished timber and seated 30 passengers in three classes.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s Peak Tram is a fixture in the memories of many residents and tourists, ferrying passengers up Victoria Peak for a bird’s eye view of the city’s many skyscrapers.
Enthusiasts and others have been rushing for one last ride before the Peak Tram closes for renovations. The tram will stop service on Monday for a six-month makeover, in part to reduce waiting times for the growing crowds.
