AP PHOTOS: Taliban hardened by war now have to keep peace FELIPE DANA, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2021 Updated: Oct. 4, 2021 11:12 a.m.
A combo image shows portraits of Taliban fighters taken at various police stations in Kabul, Afghanistan, from Sept. 16 to 22, 2021. Felipe Dana
Taliban fighter Hizbullah Fath, 25, poses for a photo at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Fath spent 3 years in jail and has been with the Taliban for 8 years. Felipe Dana/AP
Taliban fighter Abdul Rahim Nizami, deputy police chief of district 10, poses for a photo in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Felipe Dana/AP
Taliban fighter Osman, 20, poses for a photo at a police station holding his AK-47 rifle and a wearing a new Taliban-flag headband on top of his scarf, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Felipe Dana/AP
Taliban fighter Harris Al-Baghlani, 26, poses for a photo at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Al-Baghlani studied religion, politics and is a trained sniper. He has been a Taliban since he was 14 years old. Felipe Dana/AP
Taliban fighter Gullam Sabur, 25, poses for a photo at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Felipe Dana/AP
Taliban fighter Nazir Ahmed, 22, poses for a photo wearing a new police uniform in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Ahmed is from Parwan province and has been with Taliban forces for 5 years. Felipe Dana/AP
Taliban fighter Mohammad Adel, 43, poses for a photo holding a rocket-propelled grenade, RPG, at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Adel is from a village near Kabul and has been a Taliban for more than 20 years. He says he went into hiding after US forces entered Afghanistan. Felipe Dana/AP
Taliban fighter Briali Badri poses for a photo at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Badri is wearing the former Afghanistan army uniform he found left behind by soldiers of the previous government after the Taliban took control of Kabul. Felipe Dana/AP
Taliban fighter Shirullah Badri, police chief of district 12, poses for a portrait at his office in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Badri says he's been a Taliban for most of his life. He lost his three brothers and many close friends in the war. Felipe Dana/AP
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Shirullah Badri has been a Taliban fighter for most of his life. He paid a heavy price in the war, losing three brothers along with other relatives and friends. During that time, he had one focus: To expel foreign forces, especially the U.S., from Afghanistan.
Overnight on Aug. 15, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan became the Islamic Emirate, ruled by the Taliban. In this new era, Badri has a new mission: To keep the peace.