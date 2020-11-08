AP PHOTOS: World reacts to Biden-Harris win after tense wait

Marianne Hoenow from Connecticut in the US celebrates the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in front of the Brandenbug Gate next to the United States embassy in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (Photo/Markus Schreiber) less Marianne Hoenow from Connecticut in the US celebrates the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in front of the Brandenbug Gate next to the United States embassy in Berlin, ... more Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP Image 1 of / 30 Caption Close AP PHOTOS: World reacts to Biden-Harris win after tense wait 1 / 30 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) —

On pins and needles for days as the votes were counted, the announcement that Joe Biden had won the U.S. presidential election on Saturday produced an burst of excitement around the world, as many people weary of an “America First” Washington breathed an emotional sigh of relief.

Connecticut native Marianne Hoenow waved an American flag outside Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate after the news was announced, while while a small group of women danced nearby in celebration.

In the hometown of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's maternal grandfather in India and the surrounding region, overjoyed villagers set off firecrackers, carried placards and offered prayers after they awoke Sunday morning to the news.

Likewise, in the town of Balliina, Ireland, the ancestral home of President-elect Biden, resdients hung American flags in shop windows and atop buildings as they prepared for celebrations.

The American election was followed closely around the world and the final decision made front page headlines globally.

Britain's Sunday Times screamed “Sleepy Joe wakes up America” with a photo of a woman draped with an American flag celebrating. The Sunday Telegraph, meantime stated plainly “It's time for America to heal.” In Germany, a frequent target of Trump's, the Berliner Kurier newspaper made a pun on the German word for “nightmare” — albtraum — saying “The AlbTrump is over.”

A recruiting company got into the game quickly in Croatia with a new campaign advertising its job-placement services, putting up billboards in Zagreb with the slogan “Got Fired?” and a picture of Trump with a box in his hand labeled “Oval Office stuff.”