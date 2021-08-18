AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

Susan Walsh/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will move to require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Biden will announce the step Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots. A senior administration official confirmed the announcement, first reported by CNN, Wednesday on the condition of anonymity to preview the news before Biden’s remarks.