AP Source: Harris to end Democratic presidential campaign

Democratic presidential hopeful, California Senator, Kamala Harris speaks at the California Democratic Party 2019 Fall Endorsing Convention in Long Beach, California on November 16, 2019. Harris dropped out of the race on Tuesday. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) less Democratic presidential hopeful, California Senator, Kamala Harris speaks at the California Democratic Party 2019 Fall Endorsing Convention in Long Beach, California on November 16, 2019. Harris dropped out of ... more Photo: MARK RALSTON / AFP Via Getty Images Photo: MARK RALSTON / AFP Via Getty Images Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close AP Source: Harris to end Democratic presidential campaign 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris is expected to end her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a campaign official.

The official requested anonymity to speak about Harris' plans.

Her decision to exit the race comes after months of trying to recreate the momentum from her January campaign launch, which drew 20,000 people in her home state of California.

Harris was once considered a front-runner in the crowded Democratic field but saw her campaign eclipsed by rivals such as Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

She had been heavily focusing on the state of Iowa.

She’ll remain California’s junior senator; her term ends in 2022.