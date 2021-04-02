AP Sources: NCAA has not tested for drugs at championships EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 4:18 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has not tested players for performance-enhancing drugs at March Madness and other recent college championships, The Associated Press has learned. Three people with direct knowledge of NCAA testing protocols said full-scale testing has not resumed since the coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports a year ago.
Although athletes may have been tested on campus, either through the NCAA program or those run by schools, the NCAA has not ramped up its usual testing program at national championships such as the men's and women's basketball tournaments. The tournaments wrap up with Final Four games starting with the women's semifinals Friday.