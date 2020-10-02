  • Relatives in personal protective equipments weep near the body during the cremation of a person who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus tally has reached 6 million cases, keeping the country second to the United States in number of reported cases since the pandemic began. Photo: Anupam Nath, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SEPT. 25-OCT. 1, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com