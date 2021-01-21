AP Week in Pictures: Asia

12 1of12India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.Tertius Pickard/APShow MoreShow Less 2of12A worker adds finishing touches to giant mural tribute to frontline workers in the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic outside a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has unveiled a new 15 billion ringgit ($3.7 billion) stimulus to bolster consumption, with the economy expected to reel from a second coronavirus lockdown and an emergency declaration.Vincent Thian/APShow MoreShow Less 3of12People react as the body of a relative is retrieved from the ruin of a building at an area affected by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing a number of people.Yusuf Wahil/APShow MoreShow Less 4of12A child reacts as villagers hold placards featuring U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after participating in special prayers ahead of her inauguration, outside a Hindu temple in Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris' maternal grandfather, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.Aijaz Rahi/APShow MoreShow Less 5of12A man wearing a mask is silhouetted as the sun sets along the riverbank in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Couples go on dates, families dine out at restaurants, shoppers flock to stores. Face masks aside, people are going about their daily life pretty much as before in the Chinese city that was first hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.Ng Han Guan/APShow MoreShow Less 6of12Residents wearing masks to protect from the coronavirus cross a junction in Beijing on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.Ng Han Guan/APShow MoreShow Less 7of12In a mass rally the Pyongyang city army-people celebrate the election of Kim Jong Un as General Secretary of the WPK (Workers' Party of Korea), overlooked by inspirational national symbols at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday Jan. 15, 2021.Jon Chol Jin/APShow MoreShow Less 8of12A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus rides a public bus in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. China is now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks across its frigid northeast, prompting additional lockdowns and travel bans.Mark Schiefelbein/APShow MoreShow Less 9of12Silhouetted against the warm sunset skyline and the illuminated Tokyo Tower, visitors are reflected on the glass walls of a rooftop observation deck Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tokyo.Kiichiro Sato/APShow MoreShow Less 10of12A group of Naga girls in traditional attire accompany a bride-to-be, center, as she leaves her village to travel to the village of her groom, in Shangshak village, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Nagas are an indigenous people living in several northeastern Indian states and across the border in Myanmar.Yirmiyan Arthur/APShow MoreShow Less 11of12Workers dry a dock at the Tanjung Priok Port where the command center for the search and rescue mission for Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 that crashed into the Java Sea on Jan. 9 is located, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for the wreckage of the plane that nose-dived into the sea, killing all of its passengers on board.Dita Alangkara/APShow MoreShow Less 12of12A migratory bird picks her food as army soldiers are reflected in a fountain during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles.Manish Swarup/APShow MoreShow Less Jan. 15-21, 2020 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com