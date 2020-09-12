AP Week in Pictures, Global

Seen through a large pipe, a group of boys walk together after they offered food at a Buddhist pagoda during the Pchum Ben festival (Ancestors' Day) in the village of Kob Srov, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, early Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020. The traditional 15-day holiday pays respects to deceased relatives. Photo: Heng Sinith, AP

SEPT. 5 - 11, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

