AP Week in Pictures: Global

Nov. 13-19, 2021

From the colorful, dazzling artwork, “The Infinity Room,” by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, as part of a retrospective exhibition at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, in Israel, to American journalist Danny Fenster, in the arms of his mother, Rose Fenster, with former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson looking on, after he was freed following nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, to a mother bathing her daughter in the Yamuna River, covered by a chemical foam due to industrial and domestic pollution, with toxic smog on the horizon in New Delhi, India, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.