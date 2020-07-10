Peruvian migrant Jose Collantes cries as he watches cemetery workers bury his wife Silvia Cano, who died of COVID-19 complications according to Collantes, at a Catholic cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Friday, July 3, 2020. Collantes said he preferred to cremate her in order to take the ashes home with him, but due to bureaucracy had already been waiting two weeks. less
Photo: Esteban Felix, AP
JULY 3-9, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.