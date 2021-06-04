Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Anti-government protesters clash with police in Madrid, on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia, Friday, May 28, 2021. Colombians have taken to the streets for weeks across the country after the government proposed tax increases on public services, fuel, wages and pensions.
MAY 28 – June 3 , 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo based in Guatemala City.

