AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

1of17Police officers introduce a litter of golden retriever puppies, some of which are black golden retrievers, to be trained as police dogs during a ceremony at the National Police Academy in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, the date of the feast day for Saint Roch, considered the patron saint of dogs, among other things. Other police dogs were retired from service during the ceremony.Juan Karita/AP

Aug. 13 – Aug. 19, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Senior Photo Editor for Latin America and Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

