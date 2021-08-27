Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

17
People cry during the search for the missing in a house destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, the day after the quake struck.
People cry during the search for the missing in a house destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, the day after the quake struck.

Aug. 20 – Aug. 26, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.

