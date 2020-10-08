AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

Israeli police officers arrest an Israeli protester during a demonstration against lockdown measures that they believe are aimed at curbing protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. less Israeli police officers arrest an Israeli protester during a demonstration against lockdown measures that they believe are aimed at curbing protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Tel Aviv, ... more Photo: Ariel Schalit, AP Photo: Ariel Schalit, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, Middle East 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Oct. 1-7, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Shiites marked Arbaeen, or 40 days since the 7th-century death of Imam Hussein in the Battle of Karbala in modern day Iraq.

Lebanese mourners marked two months since a deadly Aug. 4 blast and Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in the West Bank at a demonstration against Jewish settlements.

Israeli protesters clashed with police in Tel Aviv over new restrictions on protests during the countrywide coronavirus lockdown.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com