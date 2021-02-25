AP Week in Pictures, Middle East The Associated Press Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 10:36 a.m.
A man walks near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound during a snowy morning in Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Mahmoud Illean/AP
Residents walk along the seaside promenade in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. A strong storm brought cold temperatures and snow to the mountains, heavy rainfall, and strong winds on the coast. Hassan Ammar/AP
A protester flashes the victory sign, as others burn tires to block a road in front of the house of judge Fadi Akiki during a demonstration calling for the release of anti-government activists detained following riots in northern Lebanon late last month, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Bilal Hussein/AP
A soldier scuffles with an anti-government protester outside a military court in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Riot police briefly clashed with hundreds of protesters demanding the release of anti-government activists detained following riots in northern Lebanon late last month. Hassan Ammar/AP
A section of Israel's separation barrier is covered by snow in Jerusalem, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Oded Balilty/AP
A woman holds a dead sea turtle covered in tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in a cleanup operation of the Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife. Ariel Schalit/AP
Danny Morick, a marine veterinarian, takes samples from a 17 meter (about 55 feet) long dead fin whale that washed up on a beach in Nitzanim Reserve, Israel, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Aviad Scheinin of the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station said the samples from the animal will be used to try to determine a cause of death. Ariel Schalit/AP
Migrating Cranes flock at the Hula Lake conservation area, north of the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. More than half a billion birds of some 400 different species pass through the Jordan Valley to Africa and go back to Europe during the year. Oded Balilty/AP
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 18-24, 2021.
This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where Mother Nature painted swaths of Israel and Lebanon with snow, while a massive oil spill in Israel left a young whale beached and scores of sea creatures suffocated in black, sticky tar.
