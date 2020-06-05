-
A protester holds a skateboard in front of a fire in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.
Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
May 29- June 5, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.
The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.
