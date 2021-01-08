AP Week in Pictures, North America

14 1of14Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.J. Scott Applewhite/APShow MoreShow Less 2of14Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.Manuel Balce Ceneta/APShow MoreShow Less 3of14People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.Andrew Harnik/APShow MoreShow Less 4of14Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.Jose Luis Magana/APShow MoreShow Less 5of14Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.John Minchillo/APShow MoreShow Less 6of14President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.Jacquelyn Martin/APShow MoreShow Less 7of14Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.Julio Cortez/APShow MoreShow Less 8of14Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis.Morry Gash/APShow MoreShow Less 9of14Jaclyn Bernstein, of New York, stands in confetti after the Times Square New Year's Eve ball dropped, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Bernstein, an owner of an event planning company who said she has done no business during the coronavirus pandemic, was invited to the event as part of a much smaller crowd due to the ongoing pandemic.Craig Ruttle/APShow MoreShow Less 10of14Voters mark their ballots at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga. during the Senate runoff election Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021.Ben Gray/APShow MoreShow Less 11of14Supporters cheer as President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, as he campaigns for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.Carolyn Kaster/APShow MoreShow Less 12of14Motorists line up to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles.Ringo H.W. Chiu/APShow MoreShow Less 13of14Two surfers walk toward the ocean through a dense fog Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Huntington Beach, Calif.Jae C. Hong/APShow MoreShow Less 14of14President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."Susan Walsh/APShow MoreShow Less Jan. 1 - 7, 2021 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region. The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com