Aaron Curry evolves from bust to coach on rise in Seattle
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Aaron Curry imagines a day in the future standing at the front of the room using his measured voice and commanding presence in a role his current boss would not have imagined a decade ago.
Pete Carroll never thought of Curry as a potential coach when he was a player for the Seattle Seahawks. And now that Curry is in his third season working on the Seahawks' staff, Carroll doesn’t see limits on where his former player can go.