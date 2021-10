BALTIMORE (AP) — A little more than half of Baltimore city workers have complied with the city’s coronavirus vaccine requirement, city officials said Wednesday, three days after the mandate went into effect.

On Monday, when the city’s 14,000 workers were directed to report their vaccination status, Stefanie Mavronis, spokeswoman for Mayor Brandon Scott, said about 48% had complied, but that grew to 56% by Wednesday, The Baltimore Sun reported.