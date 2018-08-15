Accident, threat, leads to arrest of Fairfield man

FAIRFIELD — Police said a Stillson Road resident threatened an officer after he was charged with driving under the influence Friday afternoon.

A employee of Mercedes Benz on Scofield Avenue called police about a man who had urinated against the fence in the parking lot at their service location. The man, later identified as Bernard Witkavitch, 65, got into his car and when leaving backed into the fence twice, and sideswiped a parked car.

Using the car’s license plate, police tracked Witkavitch to his home, and he allegedly told police he’d had four beers and had been driving, but he didn’t have an accident in the Mercedes lot.

Witkavitch failed field sobriety tests and, police allege, kept making a gun shape with his hand and pointing it at the officer saying, “I’m going to get you back for all of this.” When asked what he meant, Witkavitch allegedly replied, “Don’t worry, I’m gonna get you.”

Witkavitch was also charged with second-degree threatening, and was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Aug. 21. He was taken to an area hospital due to intoxication.

