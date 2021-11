BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The accused ring leader of an operation that allegedly diverted and sold more than $13 million in marijuana grown for Maine’s medical cannabis program pleaded not guilty Thursday to eight charges.

Lucas Sirois, 41, of Farmington, was arraigned in federal court on charges stemming from an elaborate program in which marijuana that was grown in western Maine for registered caregivers was sold illegally with the proceeds being laundered through a complex corporate structure.