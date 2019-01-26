Acting chief of Illinois' child welfare agency to step down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The acting director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services says she's stepping down next month.

Beverly "BJ" Walker told the Chicago Tribune late Friday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is conducting a national search for her replacement and she has agreed to stay on to help the transition.

Pritzker's office said the administration's priority is to "ensure smooth transitions during this period." Walker says Pritzker's administration has "the responsibility to assess what they need and bring in the leadership they think can deliver."

Former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner appointed Walker in June 2017 but she was never confirmed due to feuding between Rauner and Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly. Walker replaced George Sheldon, who resigned amid an ethics probe and as the agency was in the midst of a controversy over a child death.

