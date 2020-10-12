Active coronavirus cases surge to over 6,000 in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Active coronavirus cases in South Dakota surpassed 6,000 for the first time Monday as the state continued to struggle to contain the virus.

The Department of Health reported 359 new cases on Monday. That's a downturn from recent days, but fewer tests were processed over the weekend. The new cases bring the state's tally of people with active infections to 6,062, a new high during the pandemic.

Health officials reported two more deaths, bringing the death toll to 288. October is already the deadliest month of the pandemic, with the state so far reporting 65 deaths.

Hospitalizations from the virus have also surged during October. There are currently 278 people in hospitals with COVID-19. The Department of Health reports that 43% of hospital beds and 28% of Intensive Care Units statewide remain open for patients.

Over the course of pandemic, 28,925 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. About 79% of them have recovered to a point of no longer being infectious.