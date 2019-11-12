Activist files to run against Tennessee's US Rep. Jim Cooper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee activist Justin Jones has filed to run against Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper in the upcoming 2020 primary election.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Jones filed to run for the Nashville congressional seat on Monday.

Jones did not immediately return multiple requests for comment.

The 23-year-old black activist has held multiple protests and sit-ins at the Tennessee Capitol over the years. Most recently, Jones and another protester were arrested in February after allegedly throwing a cup of liquid at former House Speaker Glen Casada and other lawmakers while protesting the bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest placed prominently inside the Capitol.

Jones' bond conditions include a temporary ban from the Capitol. His case is still in the courts.

Cooper has held the 5th District seat since 2003.