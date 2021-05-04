Adirondack snowmobile trail stopped cold by New York court

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York cannot cut down thousands of trees for a 27-mile (43-kilometer) snowmobile trail in the Adirondack Park without voters approving an amendment to the state constitution, the state's top court ruled Tuesday.

The 4-2 decision by the state Court of Appeals is a victory for environmentalists who sued over the partially built snowmobile trail, a wide “Class II” connector trail that was to be part of a larger network. Opponents claimed the Class II trail violates the “Forever Wild” clause of the state constitution, which protects state-owned forest preserve land.