Adrift after enslavement, Yazidi teen says she can't go home SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2022 Updated: Feb. 10, 2022 2:20 a.m.
1 of5 Roza Barakat poses for a portrait in a safe house in Hassakeh, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Barakat was 11 years old when she was taken by IS militants, along with thousands of others, when the extremists overran her hometown of Sinjar in northwestern Iraq. Eight years later, she is living in the shadows, afraid to go home and fearing her community won't accept her. Baderkhan Ahmad/AP Show More Show Less
BARZAN, Syria (AP) — Roza Barakat's tormentors have been defeated, but the horrors she endured still hold her captive.
She was 11 years old when she was captured and enslaved by the Islamic State group, along with thousands of other Yazidi women and girls taken when the militants overran northern Iraq in their brutal 2014 campaign.