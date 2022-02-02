Adulterated cocaine kills 17, sickens 56 in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Apparently adulterated cocaine killed 17 people and seriously sickened 56 others in Buenos Aires, sending Argentine authorities on a frantic search Wednesday for the remainder of the deadly batch to get it off the streets before it is consumed.

Experts were still analyzing the drug to determine what was in it that caused the deaths. Judicial officials said the main hypothesis being considered was that the cocaine was intentionally adulterated as part of a settling of scores between traffickers.