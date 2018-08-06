Advocates estimate 2020 Census won't count 58K Nevada kids

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Advocates estimate that 68,000 Nevada children may not be counted in the 2020 Census because they live in hard-to-count areas and a citizenship question could deter immigrant families from participating.

Children's Advocacy Alliance Executive Director Denise Tanta said there are 300 federally-funded programs that rely on census data.

Tanta told the Las Vegas Sun that Nevada receives more than $1 billion for the programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

She said it can be difficult to get an accurate count in transient or rural areas and in multi-generational homes.

The Trump administration says it plans to include a citizenship question on the 2020 count to help with the enforcement of voting rights laws.

Democrats and two dozen state attorneys general argue it is unconstitutional and will drive down participation and lead to an inaccurate count.

