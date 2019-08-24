Aerial mosquito spraying scheduled for weekend

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts' battle against the growing threat of mosquito-borne illnesses is continuing this weekend with aerial spraying in parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties.

The state Department of Public Health says 37 communities have been found to be at high or critical risk for the eastern equine encephalitis virus. Earlier this month, a Plymouth County man became the first Massachusetts resident to test positive for EEE since 2013.

The department says spraying will start Sunday in Ashland, Berlin, Framingham, Hopkinton, Marlborough, Milford, Millbury, Northbridge, Northborough, Shrewsbury, Sudbury, Sutton, Worcester, Upton, Grafton, Southborough, and Westborough.

Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said spraying does not eliminate risk. Residents are urged to use insect repellant, cover exposed skin while outdoors and avoid outdoor activities during the evening when mosquitoes are most active.