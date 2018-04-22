Affordable housing plan moves through process in SC county

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A council member in one South Carolina county says he hopes the area will set an example for affordable housing in the rest of the state, starting with a recently introduced project.

The Greenville News reports the 134-home project in Greenville County has been introduced at a county zoning and planning public hearing. County council member Ennis Fant says planning staff will now review the project and make a recommendation to the planning commission.

Officials say the homes likely will cost between $120,000 and $150,000.

An annual report released in February from the Home Builders Association showed the median sales price of a home in the greater Greenville market is more than $200,000. That market includes Greenville and Pickens counties.

