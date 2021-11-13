Africa's 'Great Green Wall' shifts focus to hold off desert CARLEY PETESCH, Associated Press Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 2:27 a.m.
1 of14 Women walk under filao trees planted to slow coastal erosion along the Atlantic Ocean in Lompoul village near Kebemer, Senegal, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The trees form a curtain that protects the beginning of the Great Green Wall, a project that began in 2007 with a vision for the trees to extend like a belt across the vast Sahel region, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, by 2030. But as temperatures rose and rainfall diminished, millions of the planted trees died. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Filao trees, planted to slow coastal erosion along the Atlantic Ocean, line the beach in Lompoul village near Kebemer, Senegal, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The trees form a curtain that protects the beginning of the Great Green Wall, a project that began in 2007 with a vision for the trees to extend like a belt across the vast Sahel region, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, by 2030. But as temperatures rose and rainfall diminished, millions of the planted trees died. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Ibrahima Fall looks up as he collects limes from his orchard in the village of Ndiawagne Fall in Kebemer, Senegal, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The citrus crop provides a haven from the heat and sand that surround it. Outside the low village walls, winds whip sand into the air, inviting desertification, a process that wrings the life out of fertile soil and changes it into desert, often because of drought or deforestation. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Ibrahima Fall collects limes from his orchard in the village of Ndiawagne Fall in Kebemer, Senegal, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The citrus crop provides a haven from the heat and sand that surround it. Outside the low village walls, winds whip sand into the air, inviting desertification, a process that wrings the life out of fertile soil and changes it into desert, often because of drought or deforestation. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 A girl carries a bucket of water from a community well in the village of Ndiawagne Fall in Kebemer, Senegal, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The region is on one end of a project called the Great Green Wall that was once envisioned as a way for Africa to fight climate change. The idea behind the stalled project was to plant a 5,000-mile line of trees that would span the entire continent and hold back the Sahara Desert. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Lime trees planted as part of the Great Green Wall project surround a house in the village of Ndiawagne Fall in Kebemer, Senegal, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The citrus crop provides a haven from the heat and sand that surround it. Outside the low village walls, winds whip sand into the air, inviting desertification, a process that wrings the life out of fertile soil and changes it into desert, often because of drought or deforestation. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 A girl carries a bucket of water from a community well in the village of Ndiawagne Fall in Kebemer, Senegal, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The region is on one end of a project called the Great Green Wall that was once envisioned as a way for Africa to fight climate change. The idea behind the stalled project was to plant a 5,000-mile line of trees that would span the entire continent and hold back the Sahara Desert. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Ibrahima Fall looks up as he collects limes from his orchard in the village of Ndiawagne Fall in Kebemer, Senegal, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The citrus crop provides a haven from the heat and sand that surround it. Outside the low village walls, winds whip sand into the air, inviting desertification, a process that wrings the life out of fertile soil and changes it into desert, often because of drought or deforestation. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 A desolate, semi-arid landscape surrounds the Sahel village of Ndiawagne Fall in Kebemer, Senegal, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The region is on one end of a project called “Great Green Wall” that was once envisioned as a way for Africa to fight climate change. The idea behind the stalled project was to plant a 5,000-mile line of trees that would span the entire continent and hold back the Sahara Desert. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
KEBEMER, Senegal (AP) — The idea was striking in its ambition: African countries aimed to plant trees in a nearly 5,000-mile line spanning the entire continent, creating a natural barrier to hold back the Sahara Desert as climate change swept the sands south.
The project called the Great Green Wall began in 2007 with a vision for the trees to extend like a belt across the vast Sahel region, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, by 2030. But as temperatures rose and rainfall diminished, millions of the planted trees died.