After 30 years, ground broken for flood-control canal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After decades of planning, officials have finally began construction of a flood-control canal in Louisiana.

Planned after the devastating flood of 1983, the Comite (KOH-meet) River Diversion Canal would redirect high water from the Comite and several bayous in northern East Baton Rouge Parish into the Mississippi River during an emergency.

The Advocate reports construction on the project began Wednesday.

Following flooding in 2016, fresh calls for funding finally resulted in sufficient federal dollars to go forward and complete the diversion canal. Officials have been relocating utilities and making plans, but on Wednesday local, state and federal leaders turned dirt signifying the beginning of the construction of the canal itself.

