After a year, Iraq students back in school as pandemic slows ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD, Associated Press Nov. 1, 2021 Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 11:39 a.m.
BAGHDAD (AP) — In Baghdad’s primary Green Valley school, children wearing face masks waited in long lines early Monday to pass through a specially constructed disinfection tunnel before entering their classrooms.
A mist of disinfectant was sprayed as each child passed through. On the other end, deputy school principal Hind Ibraheem waited, handing out squirts of hand sanitizer to each student.
Written By
ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD