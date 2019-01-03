Agency: 3 more flu deaths in New Mexico as activity spikes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials say flu activity in New Mexico has sharply increased in recent weeks and that there have been three additional flu deaths in the state, raising the total so during the current flu season to four.

The Department of Health on Dec. 17 reported the death in a person from Lincoln County in south-central New Mexico and on Thursday said there since have been deaths of people from Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Mora counties in northern New Mexico.

The department says all those who died were over age 50.

Officials urge people who haven't gotten flu shots to get one, particularly if they're among those most at-risk for flu-related complications or live or work with people in at-risk populations such as the elderly and young children.