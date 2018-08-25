Aid offered to child support debtors with suspended licenses

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is offering a break to people who owe child support and have seen their driver's licenses suspended for the back-owed debts.

Under the "Back on the Road" program, they'll be able to get their licenses reinstated for a reduced amount through Sept. 28.

The Department of Children and Family Service has laid out the terms.

Anyone with a suspended license for child support debts can pay two months of the court-ordered child support, $100 toward the past-due child support and any court-ordered administrative fee to begin the license reinstatement process.

In addition, the person must pay any reinstatement fees or fines required by the state Office of Motor Vehicles.

More information is available by sending the child support caseworker a direct message online or calling 1-888-524-3578 Monday through Friday.