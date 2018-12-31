Ailing former mayor released from prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford has been in a Birmingham hospital after being released early from prison because of his failing health.

Local news outlets report Langford arrived at a Birmingham hospital Saturday night.

Records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show that Langford was released from prison after a judge reduced his sentence from 15 years to time served.

The court wrote Langford has end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema and a life expectancy of 18 months or less.

Langford was convicted in 2009 of taking bribes while on the Jefferson County Commission in exchange for steering bond business to an investment banker.

Family members and a number of public officials, including U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, had urged the prison system to free Langford.