Air Force base adds buoys to protect itself on water

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Air Force base is emphasizing marine security.

Keesler Air Force Base and the state Department of Marine Resources have installed 15 buoys in the Back Bay of Biloxi to keep boaters from trespassing on base property. Each buoy was installed 150 feet away from shore.

WXXV-TV reports the base has had problems with intruders even though large signs on shore identify Keesler as government property.

Maj. Jonathon Murray, 81st Security Forces Squadron commander, says the base continues to try to heighten security and clearly define its boundaries. For example, the base installed new high-tech security cameras to watch off-base housing areas in December.

The project took almost two years of research and coordination between the Air Force and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which controls navigable waterways.