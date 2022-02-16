Alabama House heads to vote on riot legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday headed toward a vote on legislation that would create a new definition of riot and increase the penalties for participating in one.
Republicans supporting the bill said it is needed to combat violent protests that cause injuries and property damage. But critics argued it would have a chilling effect on protests and that the definition of riot could allow an officer to make arrests based on presumptions, and prejudices, about the people involved.