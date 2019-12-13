Alabama celebrates bicentennial with concert, light show

Alabama is celebrating its 200th birthday this weekend.

The state’s 2019 bicentennial commemoration will culminate Saturday with a celebration at the state Capitol that includes a parade, a park dedication, concerts, educational events and a light and sound show. The events mark the anniversary of Alabama’s admission to the United States in 1819.

The full schedule of events can be found at the Alabama Bicentennial Commission website.

There will be a parade at noon up Dexter Avenue to the Capitol followed by a bicentennial festival around the Capitol building and in downtown Montgomery. The festival will include musical performances, crafts, children’s activities and historical reenactors.

The celebration includes a free concert on the steps of the Alabama Capitol. The Bicentennial Commission website says there will be performances by: American Idol winner Taylor Hick; Jet Williams, the daughter of music legend Hank Williams; Martha Reeves & The Vandellas; The Muscle Shoals Allstars and others.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will dedicate the Alabama Bicentennial Park on the Capitol grounds. which tells the state’s story in 16 bronze plaques.

The day will conclude with a light and sound show about Alabama and its history.