Alabama county elects new probate judge, superintendent

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama county has elected a new probate judge and school superintendent.

Citing unofficial results, Al.com reports the Tuesday Republican primary in Shelby County decided the two roles as no Democrats were in either race. County Schools administrator Lewis Brooks will replace the retiring Randy Fuller as the county's next superintendent. Brooks beat opponent Kristi Sayers by nearly 100 votes. Fuller announced his retirement earlier this year after serving as superintendent for three years.

Allison Boyd was elected county probate judge. Boyd previously has served as the county court mental health services coordinator. Additionally, incumbent House District 45 Rep. Dickie Drake was re-elected, beating opponent and former county commissioner Ted Crockett by about 700 votes.

