Alabama lawmakers begin session amid COVID surge, elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers returned to Montgomery on Tuesday to begin the 2022 legislative session under the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases and looming elections, with one of the major decisions before legislators being how to use the state's remaining pandemic relief funds.
Congress allocated $2.12 billion for Alabama through the American Rescue Plan. The state received the first half in June and has $580 million remaining after steering $80 million to hospitals and nursing homes and $400 million on a controversial prison construction plan.