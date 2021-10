CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — A jury convicted a man Thursday in the gunshot killing of a friend whose 2018 slaying was covered up for weeks before relatives and authorities realized he was dead.

Andrew Jacob Maresh, 23, was convicted of murder in the death of Daniel Ray Osborn II of Hartselle, news outlets reported. A prosecutor said he would seek the maximum sentence of life imprisonment, and two other people await trial.