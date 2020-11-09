Alabama man gets 17 years on federal armed robbery charges

An Alabama man was sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison in a string of armed robberies that took place during the span of one week, according to prosecutors.

DeGregory Deon Lee, 24, was found guilty this month of committing 10 robberies across Montgomery in October 2016, Al.com reported, citing an announcement from Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin and FBI Special Agent in Charge James Jewell.

The robberies happened at a number of businesses, including multiple restaurants, a convenience store, a hotel and a health services store, according to prosecutors. Lee was accused of using a gun and pointing it at victims during the robberies, officials said.

He pleaded guilty in November 2019 and was sentenced this month to 17 years in prison, three years of supervised release and was also ordered to pay nearly $7,000 in restitution to the victims, the announcement said.

A co-defendant, Diamond Markayla Mathis, 24, was also accused of involvement in six of the robberies, Al.com reported. Prosecutors said she sprayed one victim with pepper spray and struck another. She was sentenced in February to 11 years in prison.