Alaska Native dance festival postponed over virus concerns

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A Native Alaskan dance festival that attracts dance groups from Alaska and other states was postponed due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

The Camai Dance Festival in Bethel has been postponed from March 20-22 until undetermined dates in the fall, Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Wednesday.

The annual event celebrates Native dance, culture and traditions.

The decision was made to protect the health of elders, Festival coordinator Linda Curda said.

Many teachers and families are traveling for school spring break and organizers did not want to risk the possibility of exposing festival participants to anyone potentially carrying the virus from other locations when they return to the area on the weekend of the festival, Curda said.

Health officials have said they expect to detect a case of COVID-19 in Alaska in the near future and the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation suspended all non-essential, out-of-state business travel for its employees.

The health corporation is one of the largest employers in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, where Bethel is the largest community on the Kuskokwim River.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. More than 80,000 people in China have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. More than 61,000 have recovered.