Alaska governor declares emergency amid coronavirus fears

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday declared a public health disaster emergency in response to concerns about the new coronavirus.

Dunleavy said the declaration would allow the administration to react more quickly with procurement and other areas. It allows the governor to direct distribution of supplies and make provisions for use of temporary emergency housing, if needed, among other things. The declaration came as state health Commissioner Adam Crum found an outbreak of COVID-19 has a “high probability of occurring in the near future."

The World Health Organization also has declared the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

State officials have not yet confirmed any cases in Alaska.

The Alaska Senate is expected to vote as early as Wednesday on funding to help the state prepare. Dunleavy requested about $4.1 million in state funds and authority to receive $9 million in federal funds. The Senate Finance Committee tacked the request onto a mental health program budget that passed the House last week.

If the measure passes the Senate, it would need to return to the House for a concurrence vote.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 61,000 have so far recovered.

In 2017, then-Gov. Bill Walker declared a public health disaster emergency in Alaska in response to opioids.