Alaska court seeks briefings on a claim in recall case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court on Thursday requested additional briefing on one of the proposed grounds for recall of Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The Recall Dunleavy campaign has stated four claims against Dunleavy. The court wants to hear more about the claim that Dunleavy violated separation of powers by using his veto power to “attack the judiciary and the rule of law.”

Justices set out a schedule with filings to be completed by April 20.

The state Division of Elections had appealed a Superior Court judge's ruling that the recall effort should be allowed to proceed. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the matter last week.

Dunleavy last year cut from the court budget an amount the administration said was commensurate to state funding for abortions. This happened after the Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional a state law and regulation seeking to define what constitutes medically necessary abortions for Medicaid funding. The administration separately is being sued over this veto.

Anger over the governor's proposed budget cuts and vetoes helped fuel the push. Dunleavy has said the recall effort is political.

The court allowed recall supporters to begin a new signature-gathering phase while it considers the appeal.