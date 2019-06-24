Alaska lawmakers reject Wasilla as site for special session

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers have rejected Gov. Mike Dunleavy's location for a special session.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon and Senate President Cathy Giessel issued a joint statement Monday saying they will convene July 8 in Juneau and hold most of their hearings in Anchorage.

Dunleavy had called the session for Wasilla, his hometown and conservative base. Dunleavy said a change of location would be good for lawmakers, but some lawmakers saw it as a means of intimidation or cited security or logistical concerns.

Dunleavy's spokesman didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Legislature failed one vote short of the 40 needed to call itself into session. However, the statement from Edgmon and Giessel said a majority of lawmakers considers it their right to determine the location and venue to conduct business.