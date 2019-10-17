Alaska to resume temporary ferry service to British Columbia

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Marine Highway System says ferry service will resume to British Columbia, but only on two dates.

The Juneau Empire reported Wednesday that the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says service to Prince Rupert has been scheduled Oct. 29 and Nov. 25.

An official says the city of Prince Rupert will pay for officers to be present for the two trips.

Alaska suspended the service Oct. 1 after the U.S. and Canada failed to reach an agreement for Canada to provide armed security for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at an annual cost of about $188,000.

U.S. customs agents cannot carry weapons in a foreign country and Canadian police officers are required at the Prince Rupert checkpoint 117 miles (188 kilometers) south of Ketchikan.

